Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

Neville sends warning to Man Utd squad after Pochettino news: "He's always had fit teams"

Shearer says Pochettino "will bring excitement back" to Man Utd as "he knows how it works"

"I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick": Carragher admits Carrick has done "really well"

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will stand regardless of next manager

Stockholm turns into nightmare for Rune again as Dane withdraws from quarter-final

'I couldn't move at all': Sinner reveals severity of recent knee injury

Pegula beats Noskova in epic to progress at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

Fulham line up LaLiga winger as first January target

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa.
Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa.Profimedia

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa looks to have eased the pressure on his position following an uptick in form a Craven Cottage.

After failing to win any of his first six Premier League games in charge, the Spaniard was linked with a quickfire exit, but his team headed into the latest international break unbeaten in their last four top-flight outings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Focus is now moving towards who he may bring in as part of a January squad update in January with Real Betis attacker Rodrigo Riquelme  topping his rumoured wish list, as per TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old has stood out for Manuel Pellegrini 's side so far this season, with three goals and two assists from 14 appearances, and that has caught Arbeloa's eye.

Serie A trio AS Roma, Napoli, Lazio and Como are also in the running, but Riquelme is under contract in Andalucia until 2030, and it would take an offer in excess of £20 million for Pellegrini to consider a sale.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaAlvaro ArbeloaFulhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Flashscore sources: Trent's dire Real Madrid spell raises prospect of transfer away

Why Barcelona should consider signing Man City outcast Rayan Ait-Nouri

Why Atletico Madrid midfielder Baena may be the perfect target for Arteta's Arsenal