Shina Oludare
Flick rewards Barcelona staff with bonuses after LaLiga win
Hansi Flick reportedly rewarded his backroom staff with a significant bonus following Barcelona's La Liga title triumph.

The gesture is said to reflect the German manager’s appreciation for the team effort behind the scenes that contributed to the club's successful campaign.According to Diario Sport, Flick received a bonus for leading Blaugrana to the Spanish elite division title, instead shared the reward among his backroom staff, with each member receiving around €10,000. 

Flick’s Barcelona enjoyed a strong domestic campaign, clinching both the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey. 

However, their European journey ended in disappointment, falling to eventual runners-up Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals. 

