Flick: Barcelona can't make excuses over match calendar

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is not interested in excuses as his team prepare for a packed end to October.

La Blaugrana have won all 10 games played so far this season, eight in LaLiga, and two in the UEFA Champions League - but Flick is not taking his foot off the gas.

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The defending Spanish champions face a tricky weekend trip to Real Betis, who have lost just once so far this season across all competitions, and Flick is boosted by the return from injury of club captain Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong.

After the clash with Betis, Barca face five matches before the November international break, including huge showdowns with El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and reigning European champions PSG.

"We've had this situation every season. Several similar situations have occurred over the last two seasons. I remember when we had to take a bus back to Barcelona from Valencia because our flight was cancelled, and we had a game two days later.

"The quality of everyone is incredible, and everyone is focused, which is what we all want to see We have room for improvement. We have to accept the situation."