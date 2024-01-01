DONE DEAL: Al Ittihad sign Mallorca goalkeeper Rajković

Al Ittihad have signed Real Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajković.

Rajkovic leaves for the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth €11m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rajković played 72 games as a Vermilion player, all of them in LaLiga, and has kept a clean sheet on 21 occasions, making him an important piece in the two LaLiga seasons the team has achieved since he arrived.

His move will see former club Reims due a cool 30 per cent of the fee earned by Mallorca.

At Al Ittihad he will be led by new coach Laurent Blanc.