Deco lauds Lamine Yamal's 'magic' Barcelona season

Barcelona sporting director Deco was full of praise for wonderkid Lamine Yamal after his 'magical' season under manager Hansi Flick.

The 17-year-old is one of the front runners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or after helping Barcelona win a domestic treble.

Yamal was a key player for Flick, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in his 55 games across all competitions for his boyhood club.

Sporting director Deco couldn’t help but praise the youngster for his remarkable season, saying he “amazes everyone.”

He said, via Globo: "He is one of those players who appear every year and amaze everyone. He has this ability not only technically, but he is also very mature for his age.

“And he also has this magic, not only in terms of what he is like on the field. But, perhaps because of his age, he identifies a lot with the young audience. It makes him a player who not only moves people when they see his game, but is also creating a story."