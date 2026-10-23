Dani Olmo is reportedly set on staying with Barcelona despite recent links with Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Hansi Flick so far this season, starting just three of his nine LaLiga appearances.

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Recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich are willing to pay big money to bring Olmo back to Germany.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, however, Olmo has no intention of leaving Barcelona and is happy in Catalunya.

Olmo’s current deal, running until 2030, puts Barcelona in a strong position with the LaLiga club not currently looking to sell.