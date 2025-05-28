Carlos Vela: Former Arsenal star announces retirement

Former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela has announced his retirement from professional football at age 36, ending a 19-year career.

The Mexican came through Gunners’ youth system and made his senior debut on loan at Spanish side Salamanca.

He went on to make 29 Premier League appearances for Arsenal before enjoying a seven-year spell at LaLiga club Real Sociedad.

"Throughout my career I have experienced some very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional football," Vela wrote on Instagram.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to share my career with all of you."

After joining Los Angeles FC in 2018, Vela played a key role in helping the club win both the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.

He set a league record with 34 goals in the 2019 MLS season and remains LAFC’s all-time leader in goals, assists, and appearances.