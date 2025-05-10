Bellingham to undergo surgery after Euro 2024 delay

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set for surgery, with the Real Madrid midfielder scheduled to undergo the procedure this summer after previously delaying it.

The England international’s shoulder issues date back to his time at Borussia Dortmund and the problem worsened in November 2023 when he dislocated his left shoulder against Rayo Vallecano.

The injury forced him to miss several games for both Real Madrid and the England national team, leading to growing speculation that he would eventually require surgery.

According to Marca, the plan now heavily favours repairing Bellingham's shoulder during the offseason.