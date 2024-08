Bebe released from Rayo Vallecano contract

Bebe has been released from his contract at Rayo Vallecano.

The Portuguese striker, 34, has been associated with Rayo since 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement

An agreement has been reached to terminate Bebe's contract early, so leaving him as a free agent.

Bebe is now seeking offers to play on this season.

The forward is a former Manchester United player.