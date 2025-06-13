Barcelona sporting director Deco meets with Nico Williams' agent

Nico Williams’s agent Felix Tainta has reportedly met with Barcelona chief Deco to discuss a potential deal for the Atheltic Club winger.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona since last summer but ultimately decided to remain with his boyhood club.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing him after missing out of Florian Writz, but now it looks like Barcelona are back in the mix.

Per Spanish outlet Sport, Deco, who had previously ruled his side out of the running, has held talks with the Williams’ representatives.

Williams is understood to prefer remaining in Spain rather than move abroad and has plenty of friends within the current Barcelona squad.