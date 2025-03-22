Barcelona set to end Dani Olmo's registration nightmare

Barcelona and La Liga are set to resolve Dani Olmo's registration nightmare with a decision said to me made by the Spainish Higher Sports Council (CSD) in the "coming days."

Spain's Higher Sports Council (CSD) has until April 7th to make a decision on whether the 26-year-old, and teammate Pau Victor, will be able to complete the rest of the season.

Due to financial constraints impacting their salary budget last summer, Barcelona had to find a workaround to register new signings Olmo and Victor with La Liga, temporarily de-registering the injured Andreas Christensen until the winter break.

CSD president Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said: “"What there has been here is a discrepancy, a disagreement, a conflict, call it what you will, between FC Barcelona, La Liga, and the federation (RFEF), and we, as the Higher Sports Council, feel obligated, in accordance with the Sports Law, which states that athletes must always be protected, to ensure that the players are not harmed by this conflict.”

"In the question of whether or not to play while the underlying issue is resolved, we clearly saw that he had to play. Footballers have the right to a normal professional career, and this is certainly a precedent that we will apply to any other situation, in any other sport."

Olmo has managed to feature in 27 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals, and providing five assists despite his registration issues.