Barcelona plan shock Ansu Fati contract extension

Alex Roberts
Barcelona are reportedly in talks with ex-wonderkid Ansu Fati over a new contract but still plan to sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are planning to hand the 22-year-old a fresh five-year contract extension.

Fati is one of the highest earners at the club, earning a salary of around €13-14 million from the cash-strapped side.

The winger’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, and with no potential suitors coming forward, Fati could remain at the Camp Nou.

It’s understood that Barcelona will offer Fati a new deal with a significant pay-cut, hoping to spread his wages over a longer period of time, therefore saving money in the short-term.

