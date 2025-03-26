Barcelona keeping tabs on Brightons goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Barcelona are said to be interested in bringing Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to Spain as part of a major overhaul between the sticks.

According to SPORT, the Spanish giants sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in the Netherland’s UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain.

It’s understood Barcelona are looking for long-term successors for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who tore his ACL earlier in the season.

Ter Stegen is still viewed as a key figure by Hansi Flick but doubts remain over the German’s ability to return to his best after such a serious injury.

Verbruggen is the second most error prone goalkeeper in the Premier League, making four errors leading to an opposition goal.

Only former Brighton and current Chelsea shot stopper Robert Sanchez, as well as Ipswich ace Arijanet Muric have more with five.