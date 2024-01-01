Barcelona goalkeeper Pena welcomes Szczesny arrival: Spectacular person

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena has sung the praises of new signing Wojciech Szczesny.

The former Juventus keeper has quickly settled at Barca and impressed teammates and staff with his humility and willingness to adjust to what is expected of him.

Pena played in victory over Sevilla and later was asked about pressure from Szczesny's arrival.

But he insisted: "As a person he is spectacular.

"We know that he is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience, who has played for many European teams at Champions level and he is going to help us.

"In terms of competitiveness, we train at 100% so that the manager gives us opportunities and he decides. Today it is my turn and we will see what happens in the future, we never know."