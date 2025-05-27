Barcelona confirm new Lamine Yamal deal

Barcelona have confirmed that wonderkid Lamine Yamal has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

The 17-year-old has extended his stay with the new La Liga champions until 2031, keeping him here until the age of just 23.

Yamal’s meteoric rise to prominence has been truly remarkable having already made 106 games for Barcelona at such a young age.

He’s also one of the front runners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, alongside teammate Raphinha, with 18 goals and 21 assists this season.

PSG had been reported to be interested in a move for the young Spain international but his new deal has shut down any talk of a move away from the Camp Nou.