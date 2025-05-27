Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Chelsea eye shock move for Barcelona outcast
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal

Barcelona confirm new Lamine Yamal deal

Alex Roberts
Barcelona confirm new Lamine Yamal deal
Barcelona confirm new Lamine Yamal dealLa Liga
Barcelona have confirmed that wonderkid Lamine Yamal has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

The 17-year-old has extended his stay with the new La Liga champions until 2031, keeping him here until the age of just 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yamal’s meteoric rise to prominence has been truly remarkable having already made 106 games for Barcelona at such a young age.

He’s also one of the front runners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, alongside teammate Raphinha, with 18 goals and 21 assists this season.

PSG had been reported to be interested in a move for the young Spain international but his new deal has shut down any talk of a move away from the Camp Nou.

Mentions
Yamal LamineBarcelonaLaLiga