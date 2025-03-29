Azpilicueta eclipses Cavani’s La Liga record against Espanyol

Atletico Madrid defender Cesar Azpilicueta has become the oldest player to score his first goal in the Spanish topflight.

In the 1-1 draw against Espanyol on Saturday evening, the former Spain international put Diego Simeone’s men ahead in the 38th minute.

At 35 years and 213 days old, Azpilicueta surpassed Edinson Cavani’s record with Valencia in 2022, which was set at 35 years and 243 days.

Despite his heroics, Atletico Madrid failed to secure win away as the hosts restored parity through Javi Puado’s 71st minute penalty.

Before joining the Spanish top-flight club, Azpilicueta represented Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, and Chelsea.

In fact, he played a crucial role in the Blues' Champions League triumph during the 2020-21 campaign.