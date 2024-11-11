Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde admits relief after Valladolid draw

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde admitted relief after their 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid.

Valladolid were ahead on 79 minutes through Raul Moro before Gorka Guruzeta scored four minutes into injury-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Valverde admitted their performance fell short of standards.

Performance:

"You value it differently if you draw than if they draw. We were pressing until the end. We dominated possession, but we didn't have many chances to score because they closed down well. Their goal came from an isolated play and our game was very slow."

No wins after playing in Europe:

"I don't like to talk about it because it seems like we're putting a bandage on ourselves before we've finished. We've had a difficult week with travel, but we've changed players. We want to play in Europe and also be in contention with LaLiga. It wasn't a good game and we're not happy, although I can't say that the result wasn't fair."

Difficulty attacking teams that defend low:

"The other day Mallorca was reduced to 10 men and went back, Valladolid thought they would play better that way. Each team is free to play as they see fit and we must try to overcome these adversities. We can always break the barrier and we have the ability to do so. We have not been very sharp."

Three changes at half-time:

"We were very flat and then there were two players with yellow cards in the centre of the field and there was a lot of stress on the pitch"

Alex Berenguer's injury:

"I had a knock on my side from the first half and I couldn't continue."

Yeray's game:

"He's a key player for us. He's had problems and it's important that he gets into the team, that he helps us because his competitive ability and game is high. Right now there are two internationals like Vivian and Paredes, there's Nuñez, we have to find a place. We want everyone to have continuity."

The balance of the third of the championship:

"It is true that when all the teams take stock they think about the points that have escaped. We have lost points in the last few minutes, but today we have added them. 20 points in a third are 60 on average, but we have to repeat it. We would like to have some more points, but we are in two competitions and we are combining well."

Iñaki Williams and the Ghana national team:

"I don't think he'll be able to play this time because he hasn't been able to be here with us."