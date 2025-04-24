Ansu Fati's agent addresses Barcelona future after Hansi Flick dig

Ansu Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has played down talk of a feud between the player and current Barcelona manager Hansi Flick with his future at the club uncertain.

Flick revealed that a number of his players, including Fati, are growing frustrated with their lack of playing time this season.

"I can understand that the players aren't happy and are dissatisfied," the German said after their 4-3 win over Celta Vigo. "I was a professional player and I understand them. Everyone wants to show they can contribute and be part of the team. I understand that, but I don't understand the reaction."

The 22-year-old has made just ten appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, failing to register a single goal contribution.

Super-agent Mendes, who was interviewed on El Chiringuito this week, has since opened up regarding the reported bust-up, saying: "He's fine. He's fine. Everything's fine."

He was later asking about the winger’s future but he kept his cards close to his chest, saying: "I don't know yet."