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Ancelotti insists Vinicius Jr deserves patience after admitting his struggles

Brazil's Vinicius Junior in action
Brazil's Vinicius Junior in actionMATT TAYLOR / AAP Image via REUTERS

Despite enduring a torrid start to the season, Real ⁠Madrid's Vinicius Junior can still make a difference even when he is ‌off his game and will return to his best ‌form in time, Brazil coach Carlo ‌Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Forward Vinicius has scored ‌just one goal in eight appearances across ‌all competitions this season for Spanish club Real Madrid, who sit fourth in the LaLiga ‌standings with 15 points.

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However, the 26-year-old ⁠showed flashes ‌of his quality in Brazil's 4-2 friendly victory over ​Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday, contributing to the third goal and ​converting a penalty for the fourth.

"I know Vini very well. To me, he is ⁠a key player ​for the national team - a key player for Brazil - and he was a key player in my own footballing journey," said ‌Ancelotti, who also coached Vinicius when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

Vinicius' recent form
Vinicius' recent formFlashscore

"He is a key player for the future. Is he at his best right now? No, he isn't, but it is the start of the season. And Vini, always, even when he isn't at his best, ‌he can still make the difference, ​just as he did today.

"The goal that ‌really opened up the game was thanks to him. So, I'm going to be very patient, because he deserves that patience."

Brazil next travel to Kolkata for ⁠a friendly with ⁠India on Saturday.

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