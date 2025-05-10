Alvaro Garcia makes Rayo Vallecano history against Las Palmas

Spanish midfielder Alvaro Garcia has cemented his place in Rayo Vallecano history after featuring against Las Palmas.

By playing at the Estadio Gran Canaria, the 32-year-old became the third-most capped player in Rayo Vallecano’s La Liga history with 171 appearances.

The Spaniard is only surpassed by Cota (197 matches), and Luis Alcarez (181).

Garcia marked this feat by scoring the winner against Las Palamas in the keenly contest league outing.

Thanks to the result, Rayo climbed to eighth in the league table, having collected 47 points from 35 matches.