Xabi Alonso sends warning to Real Madrid stars after PSG thrashing

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has reported warned his squad of superstars about their commitment after their 4-0 defeat to PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Spanish giants were well and truly dismantled by PSG in their Club World Cup semi-final, reportedly leaving Alonso furious.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Marca, the new manager has told his players he needs more from them in terms of defensive output if they’re to succeed.

This comes as large swathes of the media criticised the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior for their work rate.