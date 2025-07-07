'We are not the favourites' - Enzo Maresca plays down CWC title hopes

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca insists that his side aren't favourites to win this year's FIFA Club World Cup as they prepare for their game with Fliminense.

The Premier League giants will face off with the Brazilian side on Tuesday (July 8) with a place in the final on the line.

Should they win, Chelsea will face one of current European champions PSG or Xabi Alonso’s new look Real Madrid side.

Despite their impressive showing at the tournament so far, Maresca doesn’t quite believe they should be considered favourites to win it.

“No, I don't think that Chelsea is the favourite,” he said at his press conference. “I think that at this point, there is no favourite.

“At this point, the teams that have come here, it's because they deserve it, because they have something good, and they have to do everything to try to win and get to the final.”