'we are not Inter Milan and Real Madrid' - Levi Colwill backs Chelsea to beat PSG

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill appears confident as his side prepare for their Club World Cup final clash against European Champions PSG on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is likely to be part of Chelsea’s starting eleven as they face a side who have already knocked out the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG are arguably the best team in the world at the moment, regardless of what happens in the final, having beaten Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League earlier in the year.

Despite being the underdogs, Colwill believes Chelsea still have the chance to beat PSG and with the tournament outright.

Levi Colwill confident as Chelsea prepare for PSG clash

Colwill told reporters: “They’re an amazing team but we are not Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

“We’re going to bring something different. We’re different players and we’re confident in ourselves that, hopefully, we’ll try and win the game.

“I think most people around the world will expect PSG to win but we don’t think that in our camp.

“I remember the first time in this tournament when I’d done media and I said to everyone we’re winners and we’ve made it this far. So it shows I’m not lying. The players have got a really top mentality and we’re excited to going in to this final.

“When you play for Chelsea, you’re not scared to play against anyone and that’s how we all feel.

“If everyone thinks we’re going to lose, we’ve got nothing to lose then. We’ve got to go out there and play our football and be confident and hopefully try and surprise everyone.”