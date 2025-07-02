Video: Joao Pedro already in Chelsea training after deal confirmed

Chelsea new boy Joao Pedro has already been put to work just hours after his £60 million move from Brighton was confirmed by the club.

The 23-year-old is the fourth ex-Brighton player to join Chelsea following in the footsteps of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez.

Pedro will now be eligible to play against Palmeiras in the quarter-final of the new look FIFA Club World cup, although Maresca will doubtless want him to get up to scratch with his tactics before throwing him in.

It would appear the Italian coach has already put him to work after Pedro was filmed training with his new teammates just a few hours after the deal was confirmed.

Chelsea have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal with Liam Delap also joining the West London club this summer.