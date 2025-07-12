Video: Chelsea ace Cole Palmer spotted riding through Times Square on a scooter

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has remarkably been spotted riding around New York's Times Square ahead of their Club World Cup final vs PSG on Sunday.

The two clubs will face off against each other at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, with the title of ‘best in the world’ up for grabs.

Palmer, 23, doesn’t appear to be overawed by the occasion, taking his time to check out of of New York’s most famous landmarks.

Chelsea are undoubtedly the underdogs going into the final against PSG, but Palmer and his teammates are “confident” they can cause an upset.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, he said: "Obviously, we're confident. We know it's going to be a tough game, but it's a final.

“We're excited. Everyone's ready. You know, you want to play against the best team, and they probably are the best team in the world, but we're excited and we're ready.

“They do everything well, we've watched the games, but we've got a plan and we're going to try and do it."