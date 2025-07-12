Toni Kroos weighs in on Xabi Alonso's biggest problem at Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Toni Kross has weighed in on what he believes is new manager Xabi Alonso's biggest concern ahead of the new season.

Alonso’s side were dumped out of the Club World Cup in humiliating fashion, losing 4-0 to a PSG side that never really had to get out of first gear.

Kroos, 35, believes the sides lack of defensive cohesion is behind their poor season under Carlo Ancelotti, but he trusts Alonso to get it sorted.

“It helps the team a lot to have the feeling that you’re defending together,” Kroos said on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast. “You have more energy when you win the ball back.

“Otherwise, you’re constantly running in behind, or you feel like you can’t press because they’re always beating you, and you also feel like you can’t retreat because you’re not used to it.

“And that’s where we suffered the most last season, and that’s why our play on the ball also looked so poor.”

Superstars Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr have both been heavily criticised by the media for their lack of defensive output.