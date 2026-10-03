New US captain Tyler Adams wants to build a 'winning culture'

Tyler Adams has been selected to captain the United States for the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle.

The 27-year-old Bournemouth midfielder will reprise the role, having previously captained the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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Mauricio Pochettino made the decision after his previous captain, Tim Ream, chose to retire from international football at the age of 38.

When asked about his role as captain, Adams said, "I'm going to be the exact same person. I'm going to try and obviously lead this group into a winning culture and continuing to build what we're trying to build here. I want to represent my teammates in the best way possible. I want to represent the country in the best way possible, of course. This is just kind of the icing on top, cherry on top. We have a lot of work to do still, but we're getting there".

The official confirmation comes after a pair of friendlies, in which Adams captained the US in a 4-1 win over Peru and Antonee Robinson wore the armband in a 4-2 victory over Chile.

Adams has been capped 60 times by the US, scoring two goals, both of which came against Mexico. Ranked 12th in the FIFA World Rankings, the USMNT will face the 10th-ranked Mexicans in their next match.