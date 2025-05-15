Muller eyes MLS move as Bayern Munich exit nears

Thomas Muller revealed he's been making MLS inquiries as the Germany legend gears up for a summer exit from Bayern Munich.

Fresh off his 13th Bundesliga title against Gladbach, the striker’s next move is still up in the air with talks ongoing and options wide open.

Advertisement Advertisement

Although Muller will feature for Bayern at the Club World Cup in June, he hasn’t sealed a deal with a new club yet.

“I don't know yet. There's nothing concrete at the moment, but I have ideas, of course. We're keeping it exciting,” Muller told Sky Sport.

“I think the next few weeks will show. We still have the Club World Cup coming up, which will be an exciting experience.

“Of course, I'm also asking around in the US. I don't have a complete strategy yet. I've never been the type to say: 'This is my only idea and we'll do it'.

“I'm deliberately very open-minded... I plan, once I've stopped playing football, to try to feel if I'm missing something and what I'm missing. There isn't one single wish or one single dream. We'll see."