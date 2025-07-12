Moises Caicedo "ready to play" after Chelsea injury scare

Chelsea have been left to sweat of the fitness of star man Moises Caicedo as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup final against PSG on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was unable to train the morning after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fluminense after appearing to pick up an ankle injury in the dying minutes of the game.

He has since made his return, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo is ready to get back out onto the pitch against heavy favourites PSG.

Enzo Maresca is yet to confirm whether that’s the case or not, however, but highlighted just how integral Caicedo is to Chelsea’s plan.

Speaking to reporters, the Italian coach said: "Yes, for sure Moises is such an important player for us. This morning he couldn't take part in the training session fully but we hope he can take part on Sunday."