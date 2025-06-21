Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford
Arsenal step up bid to beat Chelsea to Jorrel Hato

Mbappe to miss Pachuca clash as illness recovery goes on

Tribal Football
Mbappe to miss Pachuca clash as illness recovery goes on
Mbappe to miss Pachuca clash as illness recovery goes onAction Plus
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe missed Saturday's team training and is expected to sit out the Club World Cup Group H match against Pachuca.

The France international, who was hospitalised earlier this week in the Miami area with acute gastroenteritis, remained at the team hotel and will not travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe was discharged from the hospital this afternoon and has returned to the training camp,” a statement from the club read.

“Mbappe will continue receiving specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity.”

Mbappe was sidelined for Los Blancos’ opening game against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving RB Salzburg top of the group with three points after their 2-1 win over the Mexican side.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupMbappe KylianPachucaReal Madrid