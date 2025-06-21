Mbappe to miss Pachuca clash as illness recovery goes on

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe missed Saturday's team training and is expected to sit out the Club World Cup Group H match against Pachuca.

The France international, who was hospitalised earlier this week in the Miami area with acute gastroenteritis, remained at the team hotel and will not travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Kylian Mbappe was discharged from the hospital this afternoon and has returned to the training camp,” a statement from the club read.

“Mbappe will continue receiving specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity.”

Mbappe was sidelined for Los Blancos’ opening game against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving RB Salzburg top of the group with three points after their 2-1 win over the Mexican side.