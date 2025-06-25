Mbappe returns to Real Madrid training for Salzburg tie

Kylian Mbappe rejoined Real Madrid training Wednesday after recovering from gastroenteritis, ahead of their crucial Club World Cup Group H clash with RB Salzburg.

The French star was briefly hospitalised near Miami last week and missed Real's first two matches against Al Hilal and Pachuca.

Los Blancos lead Group H with four points, edging RB Salzburg on goal difference, while Al Hilal, still in knockout contention, have two points.