Marc Cucurella reveals Chelsea squad reaction to Nicolas Jackson red card

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella opened him about the squad's reaction to Nicolas Jackson's red card in the 3-1 FIFA Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Jackson, 24, picked up his second red card in three games across all competitions, prompting questions from fans regarding his disciplinary record.

The Senegal international spent just four minutes on the field after replacing new boy Liam Delap, dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Ayrton Lucas.

Chelsea are now in a precarious position ahead of their final group game against Espérance Tunis, likely needing a win in order to progress.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cucurella spoke about how the squad reacted to Jackson’s red card.

Cucurella said: "Yes, for sure it's been accepted. What happened is just football. This game is sometimes about mistakes. He made a mistake, but we have forgotten about this. We'll miss him in the next game, but we have other players that can do his job."