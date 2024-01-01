Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Ugarte agent in Manchester today to close Man Utd deal
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star
Super agent Minguella slams Barcelona over Roque deal

Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC

Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC Action Plus
Manchester United have secured an agreement to sign defensive midfielder Sekou Kone.

The Malian youth international will be arriving from Guidars FC in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Manchester Evening News and other sources, Kone will be playing for the club’s Under-21s at first.

While United are in the market to sign a defensive midfielder for the first team, there is not going to be any immediate pressure on Kone.

The youngster rose to prominence while playing for Mali at the Under-17 World Cup in December.

If he impresses at Carrington, he may well be in the first team picture by the winter

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupKone SekouCarrington EzraManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
McKenna faces "massive challenge" as Ipswich face league champions
Man Utd welcome young talent to training this week
The top 5 U20 West Ham players to watch this season