Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC

Manchester United have secured an agreement to sign defensive midfielder Sekou Kone.

The Malian youth international will be arriving from Guidars FC in the coming weeks.

Per Manchester Evening News and other sources, Kone will be playing for the club’s Under-21s at first.

While United are in the market to sign a defensive midfielder for the first team, there is not going to be any immediate pressure on Kone.

The youngster rose to prominence while playing for Mali at the Under-17 World Cup in December.

If he impresses at Carrington, he may well be in the first team picture by the winter