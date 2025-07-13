Man United plot sensational swoop for Chelsea ace Nicolas Jackson

Man United are reportedly eyeing a sensation move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as they seek to improve upon their faltering forward line.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled in front of goal throughout the 2024-25 season, scoring just 17 goals between them in all competitions.

Jackson, on the other hand, scored 13 in his 37 games as Chelsea’s first-choice striker across the domestic tournaments.

Following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, however, Jackson could now find himself down at the bottom of the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Nabil Djellit, Chelsea have lowered their previous £100 valuation of Jackson and could be willing to let him go this summer, with United interested.

Chelsea are now understood to be demanding a fee of around £60 million for the Senegal international, although no decision will be made until after the Club World Cup.