Luis Enrique urges PSG players to end "unforgettable season" with CWC final win

PSG manager Luis Enrique has urged his player to put themselves in the history books as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup final vs Chelsea on Sunday.

PSG have understandably been hailed as the best team on the planet after they claimed their fist Champions League title with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan earlier in the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enrique’s side have carried that fine form into the Club World Cup, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on their way to the final.

Chelsea await at the Metlife Stadium for the final, and Enrique has urged his side to make the most of the opportunity.

Luis Enrique rallies the troops ahead of PSG final clash with Chelsea

He said: "The Champions League was our first and it was very important: that was our main objective when we came to Paris last year.

"And on Sunday we have the chance, with the last game of the season, to win another one, with the Club World Cup. But it is important that we are conscious of the difficulty of the game.

"And on Sunday we have the chance, with the last game of the season, to win another one, with the Club World Cup. But it is important that we are conscious of the difficulty of the game.

"Enzo Maresca is a coach I love. I love the way he has of playing with the ball. They have a lot of good individual players, but they also have a real sense of duty. They are a bit like our team. They are physically strong too. It will be a very even game and a very difficult one.

"Chelsea won the Conference League, they finished fourth in the league, they are growing a lot. They have great players, technical players, and a great coach who I like a lot because of how they try to play from deep, always press, always want to attack.

"They are a very complete team that has produced a sensational season. This is no easy team and it is not a formality or anything like it. We will approach it 100% focused to try to round off a historic season.”