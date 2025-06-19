Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Kylian Mbappe returns to Real Madrid camp after hospitalization
Kylian Mbappe returns to Real Madrid camp after hospitalization
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has returned to the club's FIFA Club World Cup camp after being hospitalized earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old missed the 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in Real Madrid’s first game of the new look tournament on Wednesday.

Real Madrid later came out with a statement regarding Mbappe’s health, saying: "Our player Kylian Mbappé has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment."

Mbappe has now been discharged from hospital and has returned to his teammates ahead of their second game of the tournament against Pachuca.

New manager Xabi Alonso will doubtless be hoping he’ll be fit enough to play after a disappointing performance in his first game at the helm.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupMbappe KylianReal Madrid