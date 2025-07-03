Inter Milan target in demand Palmeiras midfielder

Inter Milan are reportedly targeting a move for in demand Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios following a string of impressive performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 25-year-old has had a starring role for the Brazilian club as they reached the quarterfinals of the tournament with a game against Chelsea next.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are impressed with his performances in the tournament and are readying a €30m.

Rios has a €100m release clause in his Palmeiras contract but the report adds that he could be available for much less.

Saudi club Al-Hilal and French club Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed an interest in the defensive midfielder, with Man United and AC Milan previously linked.