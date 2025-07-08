Harry Kane sends emotional message to Bayern Munich 'legend' Thomas Muller

Harry Kane took to social media to send a message to former Bayern teammate Thomas Muller following his departure from the club.

The 35-year-old officially departed the club he spent his entire career at after their elimination from the new look FIFA Club World Cup at the hands of PSG.

Muller leaves the German giants as their record appearance maker with 756 under his belt, quite the achievement considering the quality of players Bayern have had in the past.

Kane, who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham back in the summer of 2023, took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Muller holding last season’s Bundesliga title.

He said: “@esmuellert, thank you for everything!

“A legend of this club and this game! It’s been a pleasure to play with you and share a changing room over the last couple of years - some special memories made! All the best with whatever’s next.”

Muller is yet to decide where he will play next season but has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS.