Griezmann hopes to meet LeBron James at FIFA Club World Cup

Antoine Griezmann has invited NBA superstar LeBron James to attend Atlético Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup matches in the United States.

The French international, a big basketball fan, hopes James will attend one of Atlético's three group stage matches at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Well, maybe,” Griezmann told FIFA website. “We’re playing two games in Los Angeles, at the Rose Bowl.

“He might come; he’s certainly invited, and we’d like to welcome him to one of our training sessions. Why not?”

He also expressed his delight and pride seeing Diego Simeone’s team chosen to play in the first edition of the tournament.

“What excites me most about this FIFA Club World Cup is that it’ll be the first. So it’s an honor for me and the club to be a part of it,” he added.

“Ultimately, we’re looking forward to going to the United States and playing our first match, which will be against PSG.”