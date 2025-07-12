Gianni Infantino claims Club World Cup is "most successful club competition in the world"

Tribal Football
Brazil Photo Press, Brazil Photo Press / Alamy / Profimedia
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made the audacious claim that this summer's Club World Cup is the "most successful club competition in the world."

Chelsea and PSG will face off in the final of the new-look tournament on Sunday, the climax to a tournament that has face plenty of criticism.

Most notably, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it "the worst idea ever implemented in football" in a recent interview.

Infantino doesn’t seem to agree with Klopp’s assessment, however, stating it’s the "most successful club competition in the world," financially, at least.

"The golden age of club football has started. We can definitely say this FIFA Club World Cup has been a huge success," Infantino told reporters at Trump Tower on New York City's Fifth Avenue, where FIFA recently opened an office.

"We heard that financially it would not work, that nobody is interested, but I can say we generated almost 2.1 billion dollars in revenues, for 63 matches," he said.

"That makes an average of $33 million per match - no other club competition in the world comes close.

"It is already the most successful club competition in the world."

