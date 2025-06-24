Dortmund chief reveals why Jamie Gittens to Chelsea failed

Borussia Dortmund director Lars Ricken opened up on why Chelsea failed to sign Jamie Gittens ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Chelsea had a £42 million offer rejected for the 20-year-old in the mini transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup despite agreeing on a seven-year deal with the player.

The Premier League giants retain an interest in the winger, however, and the Athletic have since reported that a move could be completed ‘imminently.’

Ricken has since spoken about the deal, telling Sky: “Of course, there was an offer, but it came at such short notice, meaning we as a club wouldn't have had time to react.

“In the end, a transfer like this has to be a good fit for all parties – for the player, for the receiving club, and also for us. We're not known for letting our players go for less than they're worth, and that applies to Jamie too.”