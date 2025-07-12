Cole Palmer "confident" ahead of Chelsea's final clash with PSG

Chelsea ace Cole Palmer admitted that PSG are "probably the best team in the world" but remains confident he and his teammates can pull off an upset.

Chelsea and PSG will face off in the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (July 13th).

Advertisement Advertisement

Luis Enrique’s side have had to beat some of the best teams in the world to get there, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while Chelsea’s route to the final was a little more straight forward.

The current Champions League holders have to be considered favourites to take the golden trophy back to Paris, but Palmer, 23, is “confident” his side can pull off an upset.

Palmer told DAZN: "Obviously, we're confident. We know it's going to be a tough game, but it's a final.

"We're excited. Everyone's ready. You know, you want to play against the best team, and they probably are the best team in the world, but we're excited and we're ready.

"They do everything well, we've watched the games, but we've got a plan and we're going to try and do it."