Chelsea plan for wonderkid Kendry Paez revealed

Chelsea won't look to send Kendry Paez on loan to sister club Strasbourg in the summer and will give him the chance to impress ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

French outlet L’Equipe had previously reported that Chelsea were unlikely to include the 17-year-old in their squad next season and would look to send him on loan to Strasbourg.

Teradeportes are now claiming that Paez’s representatives have rejected speculation he would be shipped out on loan.

Instead, the wonderkid will be given the chance to convince Enzo Maresca, and will travel to the United States for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The report also states that, for now, Paez will only train with the West London team, though Maresca may later decide to include him in the final squad for the competition.