Benfica put Antonio Silva on transfer list

Benfica are reportedly looking to sell young defender Antonio Silva after a string of impressive performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old was on the verge of joining Italian giants Juventus in January but ultimately decided to remain with his boyhood club.

According to Record, Benfica are hoping to earn a lucrative sum for Silva by placing him on the transfer list after an impressive Club World Cup campaign.

Silva has just two years left on his contract with Benfica and with the club renewing the contract of veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, is in danger of falling down the pecking order.

As of the time of the report, Chelsea are the only side to have registered an interest as they continue their policy of hoarding the best young talent.