Arsenal's Jorginho signs Flamengo contract ahead of Club World Cup

Shina Oludare
Jorginho has agreed a three-year pre-contract with Flamengo ahead of his summer move, according to a new report.

According to Globo, the midfielder penned a pre-contract with the Brazilian side with the Italy international due to become a free agent at season’s end. 

The former Chelsea star joined Arsenal on an 18-month deal, which was extended last summer.

Jorginho has made 78 appearances for the Gunners, but his playing time has declined this season, with just nine Premier League starts under Mikel Arteta.

