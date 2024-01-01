Manchester City's True Grant set to go on loan

Tribal Football
Manchester City's True Grant set to go on loanTribal Football
Manchester City under-18 goalkeeper True Grant is going away on loan for the first time.

The FA Youth Cup winner from last season wants to experience regular first team football.

Grant, the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant, has featured for City’s Under-18s and Under-21s.

He was even on the first team bench for a Champions League win at Red Star last season.

But now he will be getting the chance to play for National League North outfit Buxton next term.

Given they are a part-time team, he will also be training with City during the week.

