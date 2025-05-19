Wolves' Pereira inspired by Crystal Palace example

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira says his team is aiming to follow Crystal Palace's example and achieve similar success next season.

The Eagles are the current FA Cup holders after upsetting Manchester City in a thrilling final at Wembley.

As they prepare to face Palace on Tuesday, Pereira urges his players to finish strong, inspired by the Londoners’ success.

“It's not easy to keep the motivation. When you feel that you are not competing for Europe, you are not competing for the relegation,” Pereira This is about us, about our mentality, about the last image that we can show, and I hope that tomorrow we play good football, we can enjoy the game and in the end be proud of our work.

“Place were there the FA Cup final because they deserved it, because they are consistent. This is the kind of team that we need to be next season, that I want, but our title this season was to transform our situation into a better situation.

“But it cannot be the same. In my opinion, we must next season be consistent from the beginning to dream with other things.”