VIDEO: Pep Guardiola confronts Dean Henderson after VAR controversy

Man City manager Pep Guardiola stormed onto the pitch after his side's 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday to confront goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Guardiola, 54, was clearly unhappy with the Crystal Palace shot stopper, confronting him after the final whistle.

Henderson should arguably have been sent off in the first half after he appeared the handle the ball outside of the box and deny Erling Haaland a goalscoring opportunity.

The England international went on to save Omar Marmoush’s 33rd minute penalty and Palace clung on to secure their first ever piece of major silverware.

As a result of their FA Cup win, Oliver Glasner’s side will also play in next season’s Europa League, the first time Palace have ever comepeted in Europe.