Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns

Man United have provided positive updates regarding the fitness of young duo Amad Diallo as the season approaches it's business end.

Diallo, 22, has been out of action with an ankle ligament injury since their 2-1 FA Cup win over Leicester City back in early February, the same as Mainoo, 19.

It was initially believed that Diallo’s season was over, but Man United have since provided an update regarding the duo’s fitness.

United released footage from Wednesday's training session at Carrington, ahead of the squad's departure to France for their Europa League clash with Lyon, in which Mainoo was spotted training with his teammates.

The club also released images of Diallo working hard in the gym as he continues his rehabilitation.