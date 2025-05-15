Kovacic: FA Cup can make Man City season better

Manchester City star Mateo Kovacic believes winning the FA Cup on Saturday would make their season better than most other clubs.

The Citizens’ season dipped with one win in nine league games and exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Regardless, the Etihad Stadium giants can still win silverware against Crystal Palace at Wembley, and the midfielder noted that some better-performing clubs will finish trophyless.

"This season, although it's not been good, we can end it in a positive way which could give us a big push for the Club World Cup,” Kovacic told the media.

"Let's see what the end of the season gives us. We always expect the season to be better, but I think many teams are having good seasons and won't end up with a trophy.

"In the end we're in a final, which is never easy, and we're still in the top four, which is also not easy. At this club, you take it for granted because we have been on top for so many years consistently.

"We caught up with our form a little bit late. We had a great start to the season then we dipped a lot. Now we're catching up again.

"Unfortunately it didn't last the whole season, like it has before, but we're still there in a fight for the top four and in an FA Cup final which is never easy. In the end, this season can turn out to be good. We are improving a lot – the final will be tough, as is every final. There's a lot of pressure on both teams, but we're ready."